Trademark Fine Art 'Graceful Majesty I Orange' Canvas Art by Emily Adams

Artist: Emily AdamsSubject: FigurativeStyle: Global InspiredProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features a silhouette of a woman in a patterned headwrap and gold jewelry on an orange background. Prominent Colors: Orange, Grey, Black, White, Tan, Brown "I paint things the way I see them... which is more how I want them to be than how they really are." Emily Adams paints what she loves: fashion, all things French, and feminine objects that capture the imagination. Self-taught, she experiments with texture and color, juxtaposing the new with the old. Inspired by exquisite Parisian storefronts and elegant country gardens, her work is admired for its elements of whimsy, her motto being "life is too short to overlook the beauty and humor right in front of us". Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.