Grace-Louise 84" Wide Symmetrical Corner Sectional with Ottoman

Timeless simplicity and classic appeal define this L-shape sofa set, designed to add effortless charm to your home and help tie your living room together. Spacious in build, the sofa is crafted in a traditional L-Shape designed for high seating capacity while conserving valuable space in your home in style. Upholstered in thick linen-like fabric, this sofa set is available in a pebble gray or neutral beige tone that will complement your space beautifully. Plush cushions and deep seating with a matching ottoman offer enhanced comfort while accent nailhead trim runs along with the armrests for a polished finishing touch. A classic staple with a high-demand style, this set is built for quality and is priced competitively.