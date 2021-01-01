ALFI brand GR512R Right Solid Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink Grid

Custom made to fit the right bowl of sink model AB512Made of solid high quality 304 grade stainless steel, this grid is built tough and made to last the test of time.This grid helps protect the surface of your sink from scratches or stains caused by heavy pots and pans or sharp knives.Stands on durable plastic feet raised about half an inch above the bottom of the sink.Features center crossbar for extra support.Multi-purpose use such as a dishware drainer or cooling rack.