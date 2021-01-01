Koncept GR1-W-DSK Gravy Single Light 13-5/16" Tall Integrated LED Boom Arm Desk Lamp Walnut / White Lamps Desk Lamps

Koncept GR1-W-DSK Gravy Single Light 13-5/16" Tall Integrated LED Boom Arm Desk Lamp FeaturesEdge lit technology provides a soft, evenly distributed glow of warm lightSimply tap the center of the underside of the light ring, and touch and hold to dim or brighten the lightThe wood bar holding the illuminated LED head swivels 360 degrees, and also slides back and forth to provide the user with perfect lighting placementFully recyclable aluminumWater based paintFSC certified packagingLEDs do not contain mercuryLow power consumptionLEED credit eligibilityConstructed of aluminumIntegrated LED lightingSimply tap the center of the underside of the light ring, and touch and hold to dim or brighten the lightComes with touch switchUL and CUL rated for dry locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsHas a 5 years manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 13-5/16"Width: 20-5/16"Product Weight: 3.5 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesWattage: 6 wattsVoltage: 100 and 240 volts Walnut / White