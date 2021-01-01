From ge
GE GPV10FSN 24 Inch Wide 9.9 Cu. Ft. Top Mount Refrigerator for RV Boat and Solar Homes Stainless Steel Refrigeration Appliances Full Size
Advertisement
GE GPV10FSN 24 Inch Wide 9.9 Cu. Ft. Top Mount Refrigerator for RV, Boat and Solar Homes Features:With a total capacity of 9.9 cu. ft., this refrigerator has plenty of room for all your refrigerated and frozen goodsIncludes LED lighting to illuminate your refrigerator's interiorIncludes 11 shelves which means you have plenty of configuration options to organize your goods for easy accessDesigned for use in RV, boat and solar homes, requiring only 12V DC powerCovered under GE's 1 year parts and labor warrantySpecifications:Refrigerator Capacity: 6.96 Cu. Ft.Freezer Capacity: 2.97 Cu. Ft.Total Capacity: 9.9 Cu. Ft.Bulb Type: LEDRefrigerator Shelves: Glass and WireCounter Depth: NoCrisper Bins: YesGallon Door Storage: YesHeight: 59-1/2"Depth: 25-1/4"Width: 23-5/8"Amperage: 13.5AVoltage: 12V Top Freezer Full Size Refrigerators Stainless Steel