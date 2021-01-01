GPU VGA PCIe 8 Pin Female to Dual 2X 8 Pin 6+2 Male PCI Express Power Adapter Braided YSplitter Extension Cable 9inch23cm

SolutionConvenient solution for adding two extra PCI Express ports to your existing power supply; PCIe 8P female - Dual 8P(6+2)The 8 pin PCIe female end to plug into the PCIe 8 pin male cable of the non-modular or semi-modular power supply and two 8 pin (6+2) male ends to plug into the video graphics card; CompatibilityCompatible with common non-modular PSUs and semi-modular PSUs with PCIe 8 pin male cable; (Note: It does not work with Fully-modular PSUs.) CompatibilityCompatible with 6-pin & 8-pin graphics cards from popular manufacturers such as: ASUS, ASRock, EVGA, Gigabyte, Radeon, Sapphire, NVIDIA Tesla GPU, etc. (The 8 pin (6+2) ends could be used as 6 pin or 8 pin end by sliding on/off the 2 pin.); ParameterLength(including the connectors): 9-inch(23cm), Gauge: 1007-18AWG(standard tin-coating copper wire), Quantity: 1pcs, Self-adhesive tape*1pcs;