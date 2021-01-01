GPSMAP 86Sci Floating Handheld GPS with Button Operation Preloaded BlueChart G3 Coastal Charts And Inreach Satellite Communication capabilities.

Water-resistant, floating design, sunlight-visible 3 display and button operation provide ease of use on the water Stream boat data from compatible chartplotters and instruments to consolidate your marine system information Preloaded bluechart G3 coastal charts include the best of and Navionics data Stay in touch with in reach satellite communication and two-way text messaging via the 100% Global Iridium satellite network (satellite subscription required) Functions as a remote control for convenient operation of your autopilot and Fusion Marine products; to activate, download free apps from our Connect IQ store Adjustable GPS filter smooth speed and heading indications over swells With a satellite subscription trigger an interactive SOS to the 24/7 search and rescue monitoring center With a satellite subscription share your location with others using GPS-based location tracking Opt