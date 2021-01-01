From itasca books
GP101ST PoE+ Splitter Supports 8023afat Adjustable 5V9V12V DC Output Power Delivers Power and Data to PoE Splitter from up to 100 Meters 328 feet.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Supports IEEE802. 3at/af PoE and proprietary PoE such as PoE injectors Splits a networked PoE connection into separate power and Gigabit data connections Adjustable slide switch for either 5V/2a, 9V/2a or 12V/2a DC output power Easy Plug and play desktop or Wall-Mounted installation Delivers power and data to PoE splitter from up to 100 meters (328 feet) over a single Ethernet cable