GP1001 Bluetooth Pack for GoPro

Best Quality Guranteed. Bluetooth Audio Pack allows users to add their voice to the video on-the-fly using Bluetooth Audio RecordingTM feature. Bluetooth Audio Pack for *GoPro is a specially designed adapter for the GoPro Hero3 allowing for Bluetooth capabilities. With the use of Bluetooth headsets The unit is perfect for singe adventures or group adventures and helps enhance video creation by allowing voice recordings to narrate the video. It is designed to connect to both and non- Bluetooth products allowing users to pair their vocals with the video. With Bluetooth products, users may add not only their own voice but also audio from their companions through the use of the intercom to create a mixed audio experience.