GP-102+ Multifunction GPS Device/Data Logger (Blue)

offers a variety of sport modes to make evaluations with different analysis programs. Recorded routes can be displayed on Google Maps. GP-102+ is a portable GPS Locator device used for returning to a previously marked outdoor spot. Position finder/Barometric Altimeter/ Digital compass/ GPS-sync. clock/ Weather station/ Pedometer/ Barometer/ Thermometer/ Speedometer/ GPS Data logger/ USB GPS Receiver (G-mouse)/ Gradienter/ Geotag Photos. 48 track verification channels. SIRF-IV low power chipset. Built in rechargeable battery for 17-20 hrs operation. Flash memory for up to 300.000 way points. Provides route planning or sports tracking functions. Small and easy to use. Water resistant to IPX6. The device does not need USB drivers and is automatically detected by PC as a removable disk.