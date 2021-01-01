Tramontina Gourmet Prima 12 Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set

This cookware set was carefully assembled to cover a wide variety of cooking tasks on your cooktop or in the oven. Tramontina's Gourmet cookware set adds both beauty and performance to everyday cooking and features elegantly styled vessels with a flared edge, tri-ply base, and mirror-polished exterior finish. The tri-ply base is impact-bonded with a pure aluminum core sandwiched between a layer of 18/10 stainless steel and a layer of magnetic stainless steel, providing even heat distribution and compatibility for all cooktops - including induction. The premium stainless steel construction allows you to use this cookware on a cooktop, in the oven, and under a broiler up to 500 F/260 C. As an added detail, the sleek, modern lines feature a flared edge for easy and dripless pouring.