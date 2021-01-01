Gourmet Chili Cookbook: Everything You Want to Know About Chili and More. Michael Bové Author

My Gourmet Chili Book There is nothing more filling and satisfying than a good hot bowl of real gourmet Chili. This book offers truly gourmet recipes for Chili lovers versus those regular recipes found in other cook books. I found those were not gourmet at all, no information about ingredients, and methods to create a really gourmet bowl of Chili. The author wants to appeal the true connoisseur in all of us and provide an easy procedure and list of all ingredients needed, that can transform the Chili you make for friends and family into a wonderful dining experience. This book also includes a section of gourmet Salsas to eat with gourmet Chili with sour cream on top. I hope you find a recipe in my book that will always be a winner for you and your family.