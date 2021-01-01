Gottwald 12" W x 31.5" H x 23.5" D Free-Standing Bathroom Cabinet

This is a simple and elegant bathroom storage cabinet made of sturdy P2 level MDF, our cabinet is solid and durable which can be used for a long time. The cabinet is stable so it can stand firmly on the ground without shaking. With a capacious drawer and a large cabinet, you can store ample items in it to make your space tidy. The shelf in the cabinet can be adjusted which is suitable for objects of different heights. Our storage cabinet has unique grooves on the doors to add beauty and the white shape can easily match the style of other home furniture. The storage cabinet can be worked well in the bathroom, living room, bedroom, and hallway in your home.