Gottarda Coffee Table
Description
High Gloss 3 Layer Shape Adjustable Coffee Or Side TableFeatures:High Gloss 3 Layer Shape Adjustable Coffee Or Side TableSet: NoAdjustable Height: NoFair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: YesOverall Height - Top to Bottom: 12 InchesOverall Width - Side to Side: 31.5 InchesOverall Depth - Front to Back: 31.5 InchesOverall Product Weight: 61 PoundsClearance - Floor to Bottom: 20.3 InchesShelving: NoDrawer: NoLargest Table: NoMiddle Table: NoSmallest Table: NoProduct Type: Coffee TableStools Included: NoTop Shape: SquareTop Color (Color: Black): BlackTop Color (Color: White): WhiteBase Color (Color: Black): BlackBase Color (Color: White): WhiteTop Material: Manufactured WoodTop Material Details: Top Manufactured Wood Type: MDFTop Metal Finish Application: Top Glass Type: Top Wood Species: Base Material: SteelBase Material Details: Base Manufactured Wood Type: Base Metal Finish Application: Powder CoatedBase Wood Species: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationUpholstered: NoUpholstery Material: Legal Documentation: Wrought Iron: Gloss Finish: NoMirrored: NoBase Type: 4 LegsQueen Anne Legs: NoWheels Included: NoFolding: NoBuilt-In Lighting: NoBulb Included: Wattage per Bulb: Integrated Wireless Charging Surface: NoEU Energy Efficiency Class: Weight Capacity: 100Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseNumber of Tables Included: 1Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Storage Included: NoHidden Storage Compartment: Trunk Storage: Shelves Included: NoNumber of Shelves: Drawers Included: NoNumber of Drawers: Drawer Glide Mechanism: Drawer Glide Material: Soft Close or Self Close Drawers: Cabinets Included: NoNumber of Cabinets: Tray Top: NoOpen Base: YesSet Type: Outdoor Use: YesScratch Resistant: YesStain Resistant: YesDS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Transitional ModernShagreen-embossed Exterior: NoInlay: NoInlay Material: Designer: Designer Type: Main Wood Joinery Method: Kiln-Dried Wood: NoSpefications:SCS Certified: NoTAA Compliant: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoADA Compliant: YesISTA 1A Certified: BS 5852 Certified: Composite Wood Product (CWP): YesCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): NoChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesComposite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: GSA Approved: YesUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesCanada Product Restriction: YesReason for Restriction: LogisticsCALGreen Compliant: ANSI/BIFMA M7.1 Standard Test Method for Determining VOC Emissions: Fire Rated: YesUSDA BioBased Product: Carbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: CPG Compliant: GreenSpec: EPP Compliant: Blauer Engel: ANSI/BIFMA e3 Furniture Sustainability Standard: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: Fair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: YesEU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: EcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: YesReduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: YesIndoor Advantage Certified: NoHealthRATE Certified: NoCertified Pesticide Residue Free: NoEPA Safer Choice: NoANSI/BIFMA X7.1 Standard for Formaldehyde & TVOC Emissions: NoIndo