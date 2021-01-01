Gotham 5 Light Pendant Light by SONNEMAN Lighting - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (4941.97-5)

The Gotham 5 Light Pendant Light features an uptown sophistication with a downtown edge. Light is emitted through the black wire mesh shades, creating a warm, inviting space. The design is completed with a black, silk covered cord. Each pendant uses a T-10, 10-Inch Helix Filament lamp. Robert Sonneman founded SONNEMAN - A Way of Light in 2003, after many years as a successful lighting designer. The modern, clean lines of the SONNEMAN lighting collection are indicative of the founder's goal: to build products of simplicity and clarity of purpose. From clean-lined wall sconces to stunningly beautiful and complex LED suspension systems, SONNEMAN continues as a creative force in modern lighting. Shape: Multi-Light. Color: Black. Finish: Textured Black