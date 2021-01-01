Gosselin Floral Handmade Tufted Pink/Green Area Rug

Luxuriously soft, Harriet Bee Gosselin hooked rugs of cotton and wool make an all-natural statement for Gosselin with a flair for fashion. Cotton could achieve the bright colors required of these impact designs, which were created for Gosselin, but work equally well as accent rugs in other areas of the home. Every pattern in this collection is designed to become the artful focal point of a truly special room. Rug Size: Round 6' x 6'