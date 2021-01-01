Gossamer Large LED Linear Suspension Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Silver - Finish: Antique - (139655-1055)

The Gossamer Large LED Linear Suspension Light by Hubbardton Forge is a streamlined and elegant design that brings a bright, decorative touch to spaces. Suspended by two central rods, a bold frame encases an energy-efficient light guide that an array of slender steel rods are set through. Arranged at different heights, these slender metal pieces evoke a soft, wave-like sense of movement along this linear fixture, playfully interacting with the even layer of light escaping both upwards and downwards from this piece. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Linear. Color: Silver. Finish: Gold, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting