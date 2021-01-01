Gosnoll 18.5" Teal Table Lamp

Lighting, through its illumination, fixture shape, and finish, is a simple way to refresh a room. A modern take on a traditional design, this accent lamp features a classic silhouette with simple lines. Not just a lighting fixture, this table lamp was designed to brighten your space, as well as illuminate it. The bright finish adds a cheerful pop of color to your nightstand, side table, or even built-in bookshelves. Available with a variety of shade styles, so you can tailor the look to best suit your room's aesthetic. Requires one 60 watt bulb, not included. Shade Color: Black