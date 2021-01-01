From divi
Goshyda Display Screen, Small Size 5in IPS Display Screen with DPI Interface Drive, 800x480 Resolution Fit for Raspberry Pi
Advertisement
【5 inch】IPS screen with 800x480 hardware resolution 【Compatibility】Standard GPIO expansion connector for Raspberry Pi 40PIN, support for Raspberry Pi series board 【Energy saving】The backlight can be turned off to reduce energy consumption 【Small size】Suitable for various projects 【LCD display】LCD display directly driven by for Raspberry Pi DPI interface, the refresh rate up to 60 Hz