Goshyda 55 Degrees Heating Coaster, USB Connection Heater, Heater for Desktop, Insulation Pads, Materials Bring A Safe Experience, Stable Use.

?High-Quality Materials - Made of good quality ABS material, high temperature resistant, good heat dissipation, non-toxic, odor-free, durable for long time using. Quality Design - Perfect connection between the panel and shell, prevent water from coming in and damaging the heating pad. High Security - Keep your coffee, tea or other hot beverage warm up to 55? safe in use. High Stability - Non-slip sponge pad at the bottom, effectively prevent the heating pad moving and liquid in the cup pouring out, high stability and reliability. USB Connection - Support USB connecting with PC, laptop, power bank and other power devices with USB port.