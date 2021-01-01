From sincoo

GOSHOBE 8GB 240-Pin DDR3 1600 (PC3 12800) Desktop Memory Original Chip CL21 Voltage 1.5V

$42.99
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

Storage Capacity 8GB DDR3 1600 (PC3 12800) CAS Latency 21 Voltage 1.5V

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com