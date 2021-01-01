From ashley furniture
Gorham Decorative Stripe Indoor/Outdoor Pillow Denim 18" Square, Navy
This decorative stripe pillow features deep, vivid colors in a tribal-inspired design, adding the perfect touch of interest to any traditional or bohemian decor. Masterfully woven for strength and durability, its weather-resistant soft polypropylene face creates the perfect soft touch. The easy-care pillow has a removable cover with a zipper closure. Crafted on a traditional loom, then stitched to a durable polyester backing, it has a worldly aesthetic that brings chic ambiance to your space.