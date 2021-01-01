Regulation Size Foldable Indoor/Outdoor Table Tennis

Enjoy endless fun of playing table tennis indoors or outdoors! The board with an ultraviolet-curing painted surface provides strong ball bounce and all-weather performance for indoor and outdoor use. The sturdy iron tube frame with anti-slip foot pads ensures great stability. The high-density nylon mesh net is detachable and washable. The table features a two halves design, which can be folded together into a compact size for easy storage. And you can fold up just one side of the table for individual practice anywhere. It is easy to move the table tennis table with the transportation wheels. And the wheels can be locked to stop the table from moving, allowing you to enjoy the ping-pong game without worrying about any wobbliness. Let's grab a friend or family member and start a ping pong competition!