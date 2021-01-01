Gooseneck Tablet Stand Holder, Phone Mount Stand for iPad Pro 2020 Mini Air/iPhone/Samsung Galaxy Tabs/Amazon Kindle Fire HD and More 4.5-10.6'.

Gooseneck Tablet Holder Good for 4.7-10.6' Phones and Tablets It is a flexible long arm gooseneck holder stand for iPad, iPhone, google pixel, Samsung, LG Optimus, HTC, Nokia Lumia, Google Nexus, Kindle, switch, and include 4.7-10.6 inch devices, can be clamp mounted on desk, bed, headboard, nightstand, bedside, chair, cabinet, wheelchair and more. Satisfy your needs whatever you are at home or on the go, Allows you to enjoy reading and watching anywhere. Compatibility: - iPad Pro (10.5', 9.7'), iPad air, iPad air 2, iPad 2,iPad 3, iPad 4, iPad mini 1, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 3, iPad mini 4 - iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8 / 8 Plus, iPhone 7 / 7s, iPhone 6 / 6s,more 4.6-7.9 inches Cell Phone - Samsung: Galaxy Tab 4, Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 kids, Samsung Galaxy Tab 3, Samsung Galaxy Tab A, Samsung Galaxy Tab S,Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 (8.0 inch), Samsung Tab ASM-T355C, Samsung Tab ASM-T55, Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 (9.7 inch) - And most other 4.7~10.6 inch tablets