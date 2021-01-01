Gooseneck Tablet Holder Tablet Mount Flexible Arm Clip Tablet Stand Bed Desk Mount Compatible with iPad Pro Mini Air Galaxy Tabs More 47105 Cell.

Best Quality Guranteed. Please be noticed that this type of tablet holder is good for reading and viewing only. When you tap on your tablet, because of its design principle of structure, it unavoidably bounces and wobbles. In that case, try to Loop The Goose neck arm that closes to bracket into 's' Shape, It will reduce bounce and wobble to some extent. It's suggest use one hand to hold your tablet while the other hand touches screen. Broad compatibilitythis ergonomic gooseneck tablet holder, compatible with all 4. 7 - 10. 5 inch cell Phones and tablets, such as iPad mini 2 3 4, iPad Pro 9. 7 10. 5, iPad 9. 7 2018/ 2017, 2018 new iPad Pro 11, iPad Air, iPad Air 2, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, Galaxy Tab a 10. 1 10. 5 9. 7 8, Samsung Galaxy Tab s 8 9. 7, Samsung Galaxy Tab E 9. 6, Lenovo, Switch. Easy to mount & position the gooseneck clamp can be mount to places like bed headboard, desk or table next to y