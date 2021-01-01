From melcan
Gooseneck CS Tactical Antenna SMA Female 2m 70cm Dual Band 31Inch Antenna for BaoFeng UV5R GT3 UV82 Wouxun Kenwood Radio
Advertisement
2 Meter/70cm (144Mhz/430Mhz) Foldable Portable Antenna; Maximum Power Input-watts:10W (Ham radio less than 20W);Gain: Gain:3.0/5.0dBi; Connector: sma-female; Radios that are GUARANTEED to work are the MODEL NUMBER: baofeng uv-5r, bf-f8hp, uv-82, bf-888s, 888S, uv-82hp, bf-f8+, uv-5r Series, uv-82 Series; Compatible with AnyTone, BaoFeng, some Wouxun, and some Kenwood Handheld Radios; Foldable CS Tactical Antenna easy to carry and it can help your handheld Radio extend the talk distance. ADJUSTABLE NECK: The Antenna also features an adjustable gooseneck type mast for convenience adjust the direction.