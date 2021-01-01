Gooseneck Barn Light Warehouse Outdoor Wall Sconce - HL-A Arm with Cast Guard by Hi Lite - Color: White - Finish: White - (H-QS15117/HL-A-93/CGU-93-RIB)

The Gooseneck Barn Light Warehouse Outdoor Wall Sconce - HL-A Arm with Cast Guard with Cast Guard is part of the Warehouse Shade series, which features traditional barn light shade designs. The Gooseneck Barn Light Warehouse Outdoor Wall Sconce - HL-A Arm with Cast Guard can be accessorized with a clear, frost, or ribbed glass, and cast guard or wire guard. Canopy, gooseneck, and shade can be coated in any of the available finishes making this sconce customizable to your needs. Ideal for spacious indoor or outdoor environments, this shade features a classic barn light design. UL Listed for wet locations. Founded in 1958, Hi-Lite strives on ingenuity and ambition and takes pride in their high attention to detail. Based out of sunny Southern California, Hi-Lite operates out of a beautiful 200,000-square-foot facility. Hi-Lite specializes in barn lights and has a reputation for using only the finest raw materials, inspirational designs, and unparalleled service. Color: White. Finish: White