From goose hunting gear gifts
Goose Hunting Gear Gifts Goose Hunting Camo Flag (on Back) Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
Fun goose hunting design for men, women, boys, and girls. The distressed look blends in to become your favorite lucky goose hunting gear when you bag your limit. Canada geese beware! Grab your goose call, decoys, a floater or two and a fun goose hunting design before heading for the hunt. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only