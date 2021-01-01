Google WiFi Pro Outlet Holder Mount Old and New 2020 Version The Strongest Most Versatile Mount Stand Holder for Google WiFi Great for Home and.

Best Quality Guranteed. We came up with this version after working with a huge national chain who wanted a few modifications made to our original version. It's been a huge success and now its here. Our made in the USA, Patent-Pending design holds the mount firmly to the wall by slipping behind the outlet cover and is held there with only minimal pressure from the cover plate. Still easy to move and no holes to patch! The only mount that works on VERTICAL AND HORIZONTAL outlets making tight spots accessible. Any open electrical outlet in your home or business can become a Google WiFi beacon, making the setup of your network so much simpler. The Google WiFi Mount PRO uses the cord that comes with your router and wraps it neatly around our patented 'Cord Groove Organizer'