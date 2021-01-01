Goodyear 25" Table Lamp

Features:Collection: GoodyearNumber of lights: 3Double litPull chain and on-cord rotary switchDownlightIndoor useDue to the shade material being Tiffany glass when off the lamp is blue and when lit it is beigeProduct Type: StandardBase Color: Brown/GreenBase Finish: Bronze/BlueBase Material: Glass;Metal;ResinBase Material Details: Tiffany glass, poly resin and ironWood Type: Number of Lights: 3Dimmable: NoIntegrated LED: NoIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: What is Integrated LED: Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Bulb Type: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Rated Bulb Life: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Bulb Included: YesNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Bulb Type: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Rated Bulb Life: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Bulb Not Included But Required: NoRecommended Bulb Shape: Recommended Bulb Shape Code: Maximum Wattage (per Bulb)(OLD): 100Maximum Wattage (per Bulb)(OLD): 25Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 100Bulb Base: E26/Medium (Standard)Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DryWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Country of Origin: ChinaBattery Operated: NoBattery Type: Switch Included: YesSwitch Type: Rotary Socket;Pull ChainSwing Arm: NoArchitect Lamp: NoBuilt-in Outlet: NoBuilt-in USB Port: NoBuilt-in Wireless Charger: NoTheme: No ThemeLight Direction: DownProduct Care: Wipe clean with a dry clothStyle: TiffanyShade Included: YesShade Color: Shade Material: Shade Material Details: Shade Shape: DomeCrystal Component: NoReal Crystal: Crystal Color: Crystal Type: Set Type: SingleSeason: Smart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: Voltage: 120Shade Fitter Type: Threaded UNOBatteries Included: NoBattery Composition: Lead Acid Battery Composition: WITB Bulb Included: IP Rating: Spefications:BS 476 Compliant: CALGreen Compliant: ADA Compliant: NoCE Certified: FIRA Certified: Dark Sky Compliant: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): TAA Compliant: ISO 14000 Certified: ETL Listed: cETL Listed: ISO 14001 Certified: UL Listed: YesStiftung Warentest Note: TÃV Rheinland Certified: What is UL Listed: The Underwriters Laboratories (UL) is an independent product safety certification organization that provides products with dry, damp, or wet location ratings.cUL Listed: YesISO 9000 Certified: MET Listed: ISO 9001 Certified: ISTA 1A Certified: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: RoHS Compliant: CSA Listed for USA: NoCSA Listed for Canada: NoDry, Damp, or Wet Location Listed - USA: Dry ListedDry, Damp, or Wet Location Listed - CAN: Dry ListedTitle 20 - California Code of Regulations: CSA Certified: NoEnergy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: UN 38.3 Testing Requirements: Battery Weight/Size: Batteries Contained in Equipment: Number of Cells/Batteries: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: F