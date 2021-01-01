Goodman Table Lamp by Visual Comfort - Color: Brass - Finish: Brass - (TOB 3536HAB)

The Goodman Table Lamp by Visual Comfort features a metal body and shade available in bronze/hand-rubbed antique brass, hand-rubbed antique brass or a polished nickel finish. The height of the fixture is adjustable, while the table lamp arm pivots, allowing you to better direct light where it is needed. The Goodman Table Lamp is supported by a round base and controlled by an on/off switch located near the shade. Founded in 1987, Visual Comfort & Co. has been the leading resource for signature designer lighting. Having manufactured lighting fixtures with some of the most influential names in design, Visual Comfort & Co. offers a vast assortment of lighting, featuring many prominent designs of exceptional style, quality and functionality. Color: Brass. Finish: Hand-Rubbed Antique Brass