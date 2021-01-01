Goodman Pendant by Visual Comfort - Color: Bronze - Finish: Oil Rubbed - (TOB 5091HAB-BZ)

The Goodman Pendant by Visual Comfort features a large metal cone shaped shade suspended by a unique down rod with chain links. The pendant light can be installed as a single light source or in a group to create a dramatic effect. Available in various finish and shade options, the Goodman Pendant Light is ideal for use in a kitchen or dining room space. Founded in 1987, Visual Comfort & Co. has been the leading resource for signature designer lighting. Having manufactured lighting fixtures with some of the most influential names in design, Visual Comfort & Co. offers a vast assortment of lighting, featuring many prominent designs of exceptional style, quality and functionality. Shape: Cone. Color: Bronze. Finish: Hand-Rubbed Antique Brass