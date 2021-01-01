From august grove
Goodfellow Nightstand
This Goodfellow Nightstand is crafted in the USA by Amish artisans. Made of quality eastern white pine. These American made pieces are built with mastery, using mortise-and-tenon joints that have been used by woodworkers for thousands of years. In addition, the craftsmen use tongue-in-groove construction and screws instead of nails during assembly and dovetailing both painstaking techniques that are hard to come by in today’s marketplace. And with a wide array of stains available, you can create an original piece of furniture that not only matches your living space but your personality. This manufacturer brings you timeless, handcrafted, heirloom-quality furniture. Made by Amish craftsmen every piece of furniture in this collection is built by expert furniture artisans with a standard of superiority that is unmatched. So adorn your home with a piece of furniture that will be future history an investment that will last a lifetime.