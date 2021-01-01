This Goodfellow Nightstand is crafted in the USA by Amish artisans. Made of quality eastern white pine. These American made pieces are built with mastery, using mortise-and-tenon joints that have been used by woodworkers for thousands of years. In addition, the craftsmen use tongue-in-groove construction and screws instead of nails during assembly and dovetailing both painstaking techniques that are hard to come by in today’s marketplace. And with a wide array of stains available, you can create an original piece of furniture that not only matches your living space but your personality. This manufacturer brings you timeless, handcrafted, heirloom-quality furniture. Made by Amish craftsmen every piece of furniture in this collection is built by expert furniture artisans with a standard of superiority that is unmatched. So adorn your home with a piece of furniture that will be future history an investment that will last a lifetime.