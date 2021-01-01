Create delicious and healthy meals with this Goodcook PROfreshionals Spiralizer. It lets you make pasta or noodle dishes without the carbs. You can use this vegetable spiralizer for processing carrots, zucchinis, cucumbers and potatoes. It's ideal for making spaghetti, salads and garnishes. With this item you can also easily prepare gluten-free dishes. Lightweight and easy to use, it includes an ergonomic handle for a secure and comfortable grip. The strong and durable blades provide fast, smooth cutting. Goodcook Professionals Spiralizer.