From trinx
Good Morning Gorgeous Gallery Wrapped Canvas
Advertisement
Good Morning Gorgeous Gallery Wrapped Canvas is sure to bring serenity to your home. Display this wall art décor in your living area above a neutral toned sofa. Add a bare wood coffee table with a small Zen garden to compliment the artwork. This wall decor will go perfectly in the bedroom. Hang the oversized art above the bed and let the inspirational artwork welcome you into the day. Format: Black Framed Canvas, Size: 12" H x 8" W x 2" D