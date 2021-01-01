OXO Good Grips Little Salad & Herb Spinner & Good Grips Swivel Peeler

Product 1: The Little Herb and Salad Spinner 4.0 is simple to use: just pump to spin your herbs or lettuce dry Product 1: Patented brake stops immediately with a simple press. BPA free Product 1: Soft, non-slip pump locks flat for compact storage and the non-slip base keeps the Spinner steady on countertops Product 1: The crystal-clear bowl is perfect for a single-serving, and the basket can be used separately as a colander Product 2: Swiveling twin blades with flexible action easily peel potatoes, apples and other tough skinned fruits and vegetables Product 2: Soft, oversized handle designed for repetitive strokes Product 2: Comfortable non slip grip, even when wet Product 2: Built-in potato eye remover