Good Grips Glass Loaf Pan with Lid, One Size

Best Quality Guranteed. Thermal-shock-resistant borosilicate glass can go from the freezer of fridge to microwave or oven without cracking Generous handles offer a safe and comfortable grip Easy-read 6-inch x 10-inch Dimension marking Great for making breads, pound cakes and more Bpa-free lid is slosh-proof and protects food when taking to picnics or potlucks Microwave safe, oven safe, freezer safe, Dishwasher safe, BPA free and PVC free The better: If you experience an issue with your product, get in touch with US for a repair or replacement. Were grateful for the opportunity to Learn from your experience, and well make it better.