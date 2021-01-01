From lotiyo
Good Contact Not Easy to Fade Female Jack Applicable Beautiful Solder Plug Gold-Plated Strict for Audio Cable
Advertisement
The plug is gold-plated. It has good contact performance, is not easy to fade, and is not easy to oxidize. It is made of zinc alloy casing, which is durable and beautiful. The tail interface is 7MM, suitable for maximum 6.5mm-6.8mm cable. Mainly used for manual DIY various audio cable extension cables, coaxial cables, video cables. Built to strict quality control standards, improved for more durability.