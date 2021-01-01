Gonzales 10 oz. Grove Cereal Bowl

Even a quiet midweek dinner becomes something nicer with this bowl to add a touch of style. Crafted from stoneware, this bowl has a dramatic brown and blue glaze for a gorgeous ceramic piece. Microwave, oven, and dishwasher safe this bowl can be reheated and washed with ease. Measuring 6" across, this bowl is perfect for your morning cereal or dinner side salad. Chip-resistant and stackable, you can store this bowl in your cabinets worry-free. This bowl is sold individually.