Gong S1 Mini Pendant Light by Prandina - Color: Gold - Finish: Polished - (1A63003840198)
Inspired by ancient Chinese bell gongs, The Gong S1 Mini Pendant Light artfully combines old-world design with cutting-edge glass work. Hand blown in Italy by the glass masters at Prandina, Gong features a delicate and airy glass diffuser separated into three distinct sections. When illuminated, each section comes to life, providing a dynamic feeling of depth and contrast. Prandina started in interior lighting design in 1982. From the very beginning, Prandina's creative philosophy for lighting - pendant lights, ceiling lights, wall sconces, table lamps and floor lamps - has fulfilled the criteria of functionality, simplicity and lasting quality. Made in Italy. Shape: Cylinder. Color: Gold. Finish: Gold