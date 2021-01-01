Gong LED S1 Multi-Light Pendant Light by Prandina - Color: Silver - Finish: Glossy - (1A63004540171)

The Gong LED S1 Multi-Light Pendant Light by Prandina is a refined design with a minimalistic look. Inspired by the history and shape of the traditional Chinese lantern, designer Sergio Prandina captures the way these pieces contain, protect, and project light. Each suspended shade contains a blown crystal diffuser cocoon that is externally engraved and decorated both inside and out. The lower half of these shades are left alone, revealing the purity of glass and creating a charming landscape for light to filter through. Prandina started in interior lighting design in 1982. From the very beginning, Prandina's creative philosophy for lighting - pendant lights, ceiling lights, wall sconces, table lamps and floor lamps - has fulfilled the criteria of functionality, simplicity and lasting quality. Made in Italy. Color: Silver. Finish: Silver