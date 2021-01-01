From longshore tides
Golub 45.3" Console Table
Advertisement
Features exquisite bronze square handle and wine rack, this retro console table is suitable for the living room, dining room, and entryway. The X-shaped wine rack is not only artistic but also convenient for taking red wine. Whether you love the red wine, white wine, or sparkling variety, create an immaculate display with this stand. This sideboard with two buffet storage cabinets, one drawer, wine rack, and lower open shelf can provide you enough storage space. Color: Antique Gray