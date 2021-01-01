Golitz Yellow/Pink Rug

Bring a touch of glamour to your home's design with this decorative accent area rug. Designed by world-renown fashion and costume designer, this area rug brings that chich feeling to any space. With a unique and colorful design, this piece serves as the fashion statement piece for your decor needs. Made in the USA from quality materials this area rug is not only highly fashionable but is also highly functional. This fun and trendy design allow you to add some of your own personal flair to any room in your home. The vibrant colors will spice up any decor. Let your home's decor speak for itself with the blue flowers decorative accent area rug. The perfect addition to your bedroom, office, or living space.