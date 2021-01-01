"Golding" by Philippe Sainte-Laudy Framed Photographic Print

Features:Artist: Philippe Sainte-LaudyMade in the USAGiclee printedProduct Type: PhotographPrint Type: Photographic PrintPrimary Art Material: CanvasPrimary Art Material Details: Color: Black/YellowNumber of Items Included: 1Artist: Philippe Sainte-LaudyOrientation: HorizontalSize (Size: 11" H x 14" W x 0.5" D): Mini 17" and underSize (Size: 16" H x 20" W x 0.5" D): Small 18"-24"Shape: RectangleWall Mounting Hardware: YesNumber of Wall Hooks: LED/Illuminated: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Power Source: Plug-In: Plug Type: Adapter Type: Region: EuropeCountry of Origin: United StatesSubject: Floral & BotanicalAnimals: Not an AnimalOther Animals: NoTransportation Type: Not TransportationOther Transportation Type: NoPeople: Not PeopleSports & Sports Teams: Not Sports & Sports TeamsOther Sports & Sports Teams: NoNature Scenes: Not Nature ScenesOther Nature Scenes: NoFood & Beverage: Not Food & BeverageOther Food & Beverage: NoEntertainment and Fashion: Not Entertainment & FashionOther Entertainment: NoU.S. States and Territories: Not U.S. States and TerritoriesCities: Not CitiesOther Cities: NoCountries: Not CountriesOther Countries: NoFantasy & Sci-Fi: Not Fantasy & Sci-FiOther Fantasy & Sci-Fi: NoWorld Cultures: Not World CulturesOther World Cultures: NoAbstract and Fractals: Not Abstract and FractalsOther Abstract: NoReligion & Spirituality: Not Religion & SpiritualityInspirational Quotes & Sayings: Not Inspirational Quotes & SayingsMaps: Not MapsEducation: Not EducationArchitecture: Not ArchitectureAdvertisements: Not AdvertisementsAstrology: Not AstrologyFramed: YesFrame Construction: Frame Material: Frame Color (Frame: Black): BlackFrame Color (Frame: Brown - Beveled): BrownOpen Format Type: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingGrouped Set Type: Single Piece ItemMulti Piece Art: NoArt Production Method: Machine MadeHand-Painted Art: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseEmbellishments/Special Finishes: NoEmbellishment Effect: Embellishment Type: Technique: Production Run: Open EditionFrame Type: Picture FrameSpefications:Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 11" H x 14" W x 0.5" D): 11Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 16" H x 20" W x 0.5" D): 16Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 11" H x 14" W x 0.5" D): 14Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 16" H x 20" W x 0.5" D): 20Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 11" H x 14" W x 0.5" D): 0.5Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 16" H x 20" W x 0.5" D): 0.5Assembly:Installation Required: YesWarranty:Commercial Warranty: Yes Size: 11" H x 14" W x 0.5" D, Frame: Black