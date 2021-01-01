Classy Art "Golden Tulip I" By Nan Mirror Framed Print Wall Art 18 in. x 42 in., Brown

This flower stands alone with its elegance and is ready to add character to any room in your home. Pair it with its sister piece "Golden Tulip Il" for an even more captivating look. This beautifully designed piece is elegantly framed in a mirrored frame that illuminates the subject. It is framed under real glass and it is ready to hang with all the hardware pre-attached. We bring this piece to your home or office with over 30-years of decorative framing and art experience behind us. Color: Brown.