From craft smart
Golden Taklon Detail Brush Set By Craft Smart® 4 ct | Michaels®
Advertisement
The non-slip pearlized polymer handles, with a patented soft rubber grip, are well known by crafters, decorative artists, tole painters, teachers and hobbyists. These long-lasting paint brushes offer the best in comfort and value. The non-slip pearlized polymer handles (with a patented soft rubber grip) are well known by crafters, decorative artists, tole painters, teachers and hobbyists. The specially selected multi-diameter filaments give the brushes extra paint holding capacity. Details: Satin gold and light blue Synthetic filament Pearlized polymer handles Double crimped, seamless aluminum ferrules Medium stiffness golden Taklon brushes 4 detailer brushes (sizes 10/0, 5/0, 3/0, 0) | Golden Taklon Detail Brush Set By Craft Smart® 4 ct | Michaels®