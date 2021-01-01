From craft smart
Find Golden Taklon Angular 4 Piece Brush Set by Craft Smart® at Michaels. The non-slip pearlized polymer handles, with a patented soft rubber grip, are well known by crafters, decorative artists, tole painters, teachers and hobbyists. These long-lasting paint brushes offer the best in comfort and value. The non-slip pearlized polymer handles, with a patented soft rubber grip, are well known by crafters, decorative artists, tole painters, teachers and hobbyists. The specially selected multi-diameter filaments give the brushes extra paint holding capacity. Details: Includes 4 brushes Medium stiff golden Taklon brushes Double crimped, seamless, satin gold finished aluminum ferrules Pearlized polymer handles Non-slip rubber gripContents: 1/3" (0.3 cm) angular brush 1/4" (0.6 cm) angular brush 3/8" (0.9 cm) angular brush 1/2" (1.2 cm) angular brush | Golden Taklon Angular 4 Piece Brush Set by Craft Smart® | Michaels®