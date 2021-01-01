Golden Seaport 5-Light Chandelier in Black

Nautical-inspired, Seaport is a collection of industrial fixtures to create your seaside retreat. Offered in pewter and matte black, the New England style is enhanced by protective cages that shield the otherwise exposed bulbs. Created to suit the needs of many, swivel canopies allow the fixtures to be mounted on sloped ceilings. Ball joints permit a multitude of configurations. Point all of the metal shades down for directional task lighting or angle them out to fit a low ceiling or tight space. This 5-light chandelier is sized for dining rooms or entries.Nautical-inspired designSturdy steel construction provides extra durabilityOffered in pewter or matte blackProtective metal cages shield bulbsSwivel ball joints permit a multitude of configurationsPoint shades down for directional task lighting or angle out to fit low ceilings