Trademark Fine Art 'Golden Nature I' Canvas Art by James Wiens

Artist: James WiensSubject: AnimalsStyle: Modern & ContemporaryProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features a moose with large antlers against white wood panels. Prominent Colors: White, Brown, Yellow, Black, Grey Wild Apple Portfolio/Photography showcases the collaborative efforts of our talented and creative designers and art directors. Using found objects, documents, photography and vintage art, the work of our studio addresses current design trends. Our designers are Laurie Chester, Gretchen Gray-Buchanan, Moira Hershey, Elyse Robichaud, Michael Mullan, Mike Schick, Sue Schlabach, Penny Sheehan and Laura Marshall. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.