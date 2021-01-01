Golden Liquid Paint / Artsy Color Pattern / Art Lover Gift Throw Pillow

A cool accessory is a fashion statement. It can also show your light-hearted personality who likes quirky gifts and has a unique style. Get classy with this modern style art pattern inspired accessory. This vintage & retro art pattern accessory for women and men is a perfect birthday gift or Christmas present for everyone who likes artsy accessories. Surely you know boys, girls, men, and women who love art stuff for gifts. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only